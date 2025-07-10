BRAZIL TO RESPOND TO TRUMPS 50% TARIFF WITH RECIPROCITY: PRESIDENT

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva responded to US President Donald Trump's letter imposing a 50% tariff on his country on Wednesday, referring to a new Brazilian legislation that gives the government the power to implement proportionate countermeasures.

Da Silva stressed that any measure to increase tariffs unilaterally will be responded to in light of Brazil's Economic Reciprocity Law.

He also stated that the claims of the US having a trade deficit with Brazil are "inaccurate."

"Statistics from the US government itself show a surplus of $410 billion in the trade of goods and services with Brazil over the past 15 years," da Silva wrote on social media.

Trump sent tariff letters to 22 countries, imposing country-specific tariffs effective from Aug. 1.

Those included Brazil, with a 50% tariff rate. But the letter to Brazil also followed the US president's criticism of the trial of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

He also responded to Trump's criticism of the country's treatment of Bolsonaro and censorship targeting American platforms.

"Brazil is a sovereign nation with independent institutions and will not accept any form of tutelage," the Brazilian president said.

He underlined that the judicial proceedings against those responsible for planning the coup d'état fall "exclusively" under the jurisdiction of Brazil's judicial branch and, as such, are not subject to any "interference or threats" that could compromise the independence of national institutions.

Earlier, Trump denounced a trial Bolsonaro is facing as "an international disgrace" in a letter on Truth Social.

"This Trial should not be taking place. It is a Witch Hunt that should end IMMEDIATELY!" said Trump as he praised Bolsonaro as "a Highly Respected Leader throughout the World during his Term."

"I'll be watching the WITCH HUNT of Jair Bolsonaro, his family, and thousands of his supporters, very closely. The only Trial that should be happening is a Trial by the Voters of Brazil — It's called an Election," the US president said.

Bolsonaro and seven others have been indicted for an attempted coup after Brazil's top court accepted charges against the ex-leader and his allies.

By a unanimous five-to-zero vote, the Supreme Court ruled that charges by the prosecution against Bolsonaro warranted a criminal trial.

The former president could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

On the alleged censorship targeting American platforms, de Silva said: "Brazilian society rejects hateful content, racism, child pornography, scams, fraud, and speeches against human rights and democratic freedom."

"In Brazil, freedom of expression must not be confused with aggression or violent practices. All companies—whether domestic or foreign—must comply with Brazilian law in order to operate within our territory," he noted.





