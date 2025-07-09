Turkish intel chief discusses ‘terror-free Türkiye,’ regional security cooperation with top Iraqi officials

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin on Tuesday held high-level meetings with top Iraqi officials in Baghdad to discuss efforts to strengthen border security and enhance joint counterterrorism initiatives.

Kalin first met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, followed by talks with President Abdul Latif Rashid. Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein also attended the meeting, according to security sources.

As part of his visit, Kalin also held discussions with Defense Minister Thabit Abbasi, National Intelligence Service Chief Hamid al-Shatri, Sovereignty Alliance leader Khamis al-Khanjar, and Speaker of the Council of Representatives Mahmoud al-Mashhadani.

During the meetings, the sides discussed joint steps toward achieving a "terror-free Türkiye" through coordinated efforts to secure borders and eliminate terrorist threats. The Iraqi side reiterated its full support for Ankara at all levels.

Talks also focused on opportunities to boost regional peace and stability, along with the overall state of bilateral relations.

Tensions between Iran and Israel were also on the agenda, with both sides assessing recent developments in the ceasefire process.

Kalin separately met with Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITC) President M. Seman Agaoglu and senior ITC officials to review the security situation in Turkmen-populated areas and to receive updates on preparations for the upcoming elections.





