SOUTH KOREAS OUSTED FORMER PRESIDENT YOON SENT TO DETENTION CENTER

South Korea's ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol was sent to a detention center Wednesday, where he will await a court ruling on his arrest warrant, Yonhap News reported.

The Seoul Central District Court, which ended a seven-hour hearing on whether to issue an arrest warrant for Yoon on charges related to his failed martial law bid, is expected to deliver the ruling later Wednesday or early Thursday.

The former president will wait for the outcome at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, just south of the capital.

It came after special counsel Cho Eun-suk requested a warrant to arrest Yoon on five key charges, including alleged illegalities in calling select Cabinet members to a meeting shortly before he declared martial law last December.

Yoon attended the hearing and gave a final statement for about 20 minutes, denying all the charges.

If the warrant is granted, it will be Yoon's second detention after his botched martial law bid. He was first detained in January when he was awaiting a final verdict on his impeachment.

Yoon was ousted by the Constitutional Court in April.