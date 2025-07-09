Russian foreign minister to pay 3-day visit to North Korea

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a three-day visit to North Korea starting Friday, according to ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Lavrov will conduct negotiations within the framework of the second round of strategic dialogue at the level of foreign ministry heads, Zakharova told a Wednesday press briefing in Moscow.

The Korean Central News Agency, a state outlet, separately confirmed the visit, saying Lavrov will meet with his counterpart Choe Son-hui.

According to media reports, Russia's top diplomat may also pay a courtesy call on leader Kim Jong Un, with an upcoming visit to Russia likely to be discussed.

In recent years, Russian-North Korean relations have seen significant developments, particularly since the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between the two countries in June 2024.





