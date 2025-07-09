Azerbaijan’s president, Armenian premier to hold talks in Abu Dhabi

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will hold a bilateral meeting in the United Arab Emirates capital on Thursday.

A statement by the Azerbaijani presidency on Wednesday said Aliyev and Pashinyan will meet in Abu Dhabi as part of the ongoing peace process between the two Southern Caucasus neighbors.

Armenia's government also confirmed the meeting in a statement on Telegram, saying the talks will take place as Pashinyan embarks on a working visit to the Gulf nation.

The statement added that Pashinyan is scheduled to meet with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's president, later today.



