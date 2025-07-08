Moscow accuses EU, NATO of preparing for military confrontation with Russia

NATO and the EU are preparing for a military confrontation with Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko claimed on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Russia's lower chamber of parliament, the State Duma, in Moscow, the diplomat said he had "a very important and profound discussion on a very serious issue."

"In essence, it was about war and peace, about the current security situation, about military preparations by NATO and the EU. They are specifically preparing for a military confrontation with the Russian Federation."

Grushko also criticized the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) for lack of efforts to ease rising tensions, warning that the international body risks finding itself marginalized in political processes.

"Member states of the OSCE will continue to lose interest in this organization, which will remain on the path of marginalization, ultimately ending up completely outside mainstream political processes. And then its fate will be unenviable," he said.

Asked to comment on French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot's statement that the EU is preparing to impose the toughest sanctions package against Russia, Grushko said Moscow learned how to deal with them.

"What else can they come up with? It's hard to say. But we know that when it comes to sanctions, their imagination knows no bounds. However, we've already gained sufficient experience in countering such pressure, both in terms of safeguarding social development and economic interests, and through imposing counter-sanctions," emphasized Grushko.

He said that the state of diplomatic ties between Russia and France remained unchanged following the telephone conversation between presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron on July 1.