ISRAEL LAUNCHES A SERIES OF STRIKES ON YEMENS HODEIDAH

Israel launches a series of strikes on Yemen's Hodeidah

According to Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV, Israeli strikes hit Yemen's Hodeidah early Monday. The attacks followed closely on the heels of an Israeli military evacuation warning for three Yemeni ports.

Published July 07,2025
Yemen's Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported early on Monday that Israel launched a series of strikes on Hodeidah, shortly after the Israeli military issued an evacuation warning for people at three Yemeni ports.

The Israeli military's Arabic spokesperson said late on Sunday that Israel will strike those areas due to military activities being conducted there.

In a statement, the military's Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee identified those places as the ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa and Salif, as well as the Hodeidah power station.