Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed relief and cautious optimism on Friday that the 12-day war between Iran and Israel has ended, while emphasizing that Moscow's concerns must be addressed in order to resolve the ongoing Ukrainian crisis.



"We sincerely hope that the '12-day war' is over. However, we remain vigilant since belligerent forces continue to wield significant influence in the region," he told a news conference in Moscow following a meeting with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud.

Lavrov urged European nations to admit their role in escalating Middle Eastern tensions, particularly by extending support for stringent measures against Iran at a recent International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) session.

According to him, these actions have only exacerbated hostilities rather than fostering dialogue or lowering tensions.

Regarding Ukraine, Lavrov emphasized that any long-term solution must take Russia's security interests into account as well as protect the rights of ethnic Russians and Russian speakers who live there.

The Russian top diplomat emphasized that genuine peace could only emerge through addressing underlying grievances, a point reiterated by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call with US President Donald Trump.

In discussing potential future meetings between Russia and the US, Lavrov affirmed Moscow's readiness to contemplate using Saudi Arabia as a neutral venue for negotiations.

Recalling positive experiences from prior discussions held in Riyadh in February, where both sides engaged constructively, free from ideological influences, he suggested such a setting might facilitate fruitful diplomacy going forward.

Moreover, Lavrov announced plans to initiate direct air routes connecting Russia and Saudi Arabia starting in October 2025, which he believes will enhance bilateral trade and cultural exchange opportunities.





