Indonesia intensifies search for 30 missing after Bali ferry sinks

Indonesian authorities on Friday continued their search for 30 missing ferry passengers after the vessel sank near Bali island, according to the state-run Antara News Agency.

The National Search and Rescue Agency has expanded its search for missing people, including passengers and crew.

The ferry on its way to Bali island sank before midnight on Wednesday when it crossed from eastern Java island.

So far, at least six people have died, with 29 others rescued, as the ferry carried approximately 65 people.

On Thursday, the rescue operations were temporarily halted due to strong winds, large waves, and powerful currents.





