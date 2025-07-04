 Contact Us
Indonesian authorities are searching for 30 missing passengers after a ferry sank near Bali late Wednesday. Six have died and 29 were rescued from the vessel carrying about 65 people.

Published July 04,2025
INDONESIA INTENSIFIES SEARCH FOR 30 MISSING AFTER BALI FERRY SINKS

Indonesian authorities on Friday continued their search for 30 missing ferry passengers after the vessel sank near Bali island, according to the state-run Antara News Agency.

The National Search and Rescue Agency has expanded its search for missing people, including passengers and crew.

The ferry on its way to Bali island sank before midnight on Wednesday when it crossed from eastern Java island.

So far, at least six people have died, with 29 others rescued, as the ferry carried approximately 65 people.

On Thursday, the rescue operations were temporarily halted due to strong winds, large waves, and powerful currents.