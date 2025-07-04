CHINA SAYS PROLONGING UKRAINIAN CRISIS IN NO ONES INTEREST, URGES ‘EARLY’ RESOLUTION

China on Friday said that prolonging the "Ukraine crisis" is in no one's interest, while urging an "early" resolution.

"China supports a political settlement to the crisis as early as possible," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a news conference in Beijing, adding that China will continue to "play a constructive role towards this end," with the international community.

China's reaction came in the wake of reports that China told the EU that it was against Russia losing the war.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi reportedly told EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas on Wednesday that Beijing does not want to see Russia losing in Ukraine, wary of the possibility of the US turning its attention from Russia to China, according to the South China Morning Post.

"China is not a party to the Ukraine issue," said Mao, adding that Beijing's stance on the matter "has been consistent, which is to promote peace and dialogue … negotiations, ceasefire, and peace."