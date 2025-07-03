US lawmakers introduce act to tackle humanitarian, security crisis in Haiti

A pair of US lawmakers introduced bipartisan legislation Wednesday aimed at addressing the ongoing humanitarian and security crisis in Haiti.

Reps. Gregory Meeks and Greg Murphy introduced the Strategy to Address Key Priorities Affecting Security and Empowerment in Haiti Act (the SAK PASE Act) which requires the State Department to develop and implement a comprehensive strategy to confront the deepening crisis in Haiti and support a Haitian-led path to stability.

"The level of human suffering in Haiti is completely unacceptable, and we need a comprehensive strategy to address it," Meeks said in a statement.

Murphy said Haitian and Caribbean security are in the interest of American security.

The act would require Secretary of State Marco Rubio to submit to Congress a comprehensive strategy to counter gang violence and advance stability in Haiti within 90 days of enactment.

Haiti has faced years of gang violence and political turmoil, which escalated after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021.

A Kenyan-led force authorized by the UN has failed to push back the gangs. An estimated 90% of the capital Port-au-Prince is now under control of criminal groups.

The UN said about 5.5 million Haitians required humanitarian assistance in 2024, up from 5.2 million the previous year.





