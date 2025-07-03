UN chief urges ‘immediate permanent ceasefire’ as 'last lifelines' being cut off in Gaza

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed alarm Thursday for the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, warning that vital infrastructure is on the brink of collapse due to a lack of fuel and continued Israeli attacks on civilians.

"The Secretary-General is appalled by the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Multiple attacks in recent days hitting sites hosting displaced people and people trying to access food have killed and injured scores of Palestinians," according to a statement conveyed on Guterres' behalf by spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

He "strongly condemns the loss of civilian life," it said.

"In just one day this week, orders to relocate forced nearly 30,000 people to flee, yet again, with no safe place to go and clearly inadequate supplies of shelter, food, medicine or water," the statement said.

With Israel's blockade on fuel into the enclave for more than 17 weeks, Guterres warned that the few remaining lifelines are vanishing.

"Without an urgent influx of fuel, incubators will shut down, ambulances will be unable to reach the injured and sick, and water cannot be purified," said the UN chief. "The delivery by the United Nations and partners of what little of our lifesaving humanitarian aid is left in Gaza will also grind to a halt."

Guterres reiterated that "civilians must be respected and protected, and the needs of the population must be met," in line with international humanitarian law.

He renewed his call for "full, safe and sustained humanitarian access so aid can reach people who have been deprived of the basics of life for far too long," and stressed that the UN has "a clear and proven plan, rooted in the humanitarian principles, to get vital assistance to civilians-safely and at scale, wherever they are."

Guterres reiterated his call for "an immediate permanent ceasefire and for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages."