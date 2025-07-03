Kremlin says Russia, Ukraine continue coordinating dates for new round of talks in Istanbul

Russia and Ukraine continue to coordinate dates for a new round of negotiations in Istanbul and are awaiting proposals on timelines from each other, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

There are no difficulties in the process, he asserted during a press briefing in Moscow.

"There are no 'blockages'; we just need to complete all procedures for coordination. Each side is waiting for timeline proposals," explained the official.

As for the memorandum in which both parties outlined their visions for a peace treaty, Moscow does not publicly talk about its contents because it has yet to be discussed with their Ukrainian counterparts, he emphasized.

"We believe that discussing through the media could only harm the process," he said.

As for the suspension of US arms deliveries to Kyiv, Moscow closely monitors the situation, he noted.

"It seems that the industry alone cannot keep up with producing missiles in sufficient quantities, especially considering how many shipments have already been made and are still ongoing to Israel and Ukraine. Certain problems exist here," he said.

According to the spokesman, the fewer weapons that reach Ukraine, the sooner Russia will complete its "special military operation."

"The fewer rockets that arrive from abroad, the closer the end of the special military operation," he said.

Russia and Ukraine held two rounds of peace talks in Istanbul, where they managed to solve several humanitarian issues, including significant exchanges of war prisoners.

In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the third round of negotiations would take place once all previous agreements are fulfilled.