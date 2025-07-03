First US-made THAAD battery deployed in Saudi Arabia

According to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), THAAD was put into operation after necessary tests and trials, and field training was provided to personnel across the country.

A ceremony was held at the Air Defense Forces Institute in Jeddah to mark the installation of the THAAD air defense system, the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia.

The ceremony was attended by Air Force Commander Mezid bin Suleiman al-Amr.

Amr handed over the unit's flag to the commander of the unit that will operate the THAAD system.

It was noted that the US-made THAAD ballistic missile system was established as part of a defense project aimed at increasing the readiness level of the Saudi Arabian army and its necessary capacity to protect its airspace and vital facilities.

The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), a ballistic missile defense system belonging to the US Army, is reportedly developed by Lockheed Martin to counter short and medium-range threats.