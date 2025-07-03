Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Mikhail Gudkov was killed in the Kursk region, Primorye region Governor Oleg Kozhemyako confirmed on Thursday.

He extended his condolences to the families, friends, and fellow soldiers of all those killed in the Kursk region.

According to Kozhemyako, Gudkov died "while fulfilling his duty as an officer, along with his fellow soldiers."

"His loyal comrade and our mutual friend, Nariman Shikhaliev, also died alongside the commander," said the head of Primorye.



