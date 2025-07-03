2 KILLED, 82 INJURED IN INDUSTRIAL BLASTS NEAR UKRAINES ZHYTOMYR REGION

Two people were killed and 82 injured, including a Japanese national, after explosions near the village of Berezyna in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region, regional governor Vitalii Bunechko said Thursday.

Bunechko confirmed that 38 people have been hospitalized, all in moderate or mild condition. He added that a Japanese national injured in the explosion was given shelter and is receiving medical care.

Authorities said the explosions caused a fire that has since been extinguished. Around 100 homes were damaged, with a quarter reportedly destroyed.

"Recovery of damaged buildings is not being delayed — we will work together: the state, the region, and the community," Bunechko wrote on Telegram.

The blasts occurred near the M-06 highway, where traffic restrictions have been lifted.

Investigative teams are still working at the site to determine the cause of what officials referred to as a "tragic" incident.

While the cause remains unclear, official statements said earlier that the explosions took place at industrial facilities.

No direct accusations have been made, and authorities have not commented on any possible Russian involvement.