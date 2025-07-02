News World Most of Netanyahu government favours Gaza ceasefire deal: FM Saar

"If the opportunity arises, we must not miss it! A large majority of the Israeli population also supports a deal, as shown by repeated surveys," Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar wrote on the platform X while referring to the Gaza ceasefire deal.

However, far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is determined to prevent a deal. Israeli media reported that Ben-Gvir contacted far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to coordinate their approach on this matter.



Relatives of the hostages have heavily criticised the two politicians. Ben-Gvir opposes ending the Gaza war as long as the Palestinian militant Hamas organization is not defeated.



Opposition leader Jair Lapid told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that his party would support the parliament to ensure the ceasefire deal could be implemented, despite Ben-Gvir and Smotrich's resistance.



On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel had agreed to the necessary conditions for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza. During this time, the United States would work with all parties to end the war. Trump called on Hamas to agree to the deal.









