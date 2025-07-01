Russia summons Azerbaijani ambassador

Azerbaijan's ambassador to Moscow was summoned Tuesday by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Rahman Mustafayev came to the ministry building on Smolenskaya Square in Moscow, the diplomatic service said in a statement.

He declined to take any questions from reporters.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced earlier that Mustafayev was summoned in connection with last Friday's detention of Russian journalists in Baku, Azerbaijan's capital.

On Monday, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry said law enforcement agencies had conducted an operation in the office of the Russian news agency Sputnik Azerbaijan.



