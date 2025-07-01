CSTO foreign ministers welcome Iran-Israel ceasefire

Foreign ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) welcomed a US-brokered ceasefire between Iran and Israel at a ministerial meeting of the Russia-led military alliance in Kyrgyzstan.

"We welcome the ceasefire and express hope that it will be observed sustainably," said a joint statement Monday on the situation in the Middle East adopted following a regular meeting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers in the Kyrgyz resort town of Cholpon-Ata.

Expressing their support for the efforts of states acting "in the interests of de-escalation of tensions and a long-term settlement," the statement expressed the ministers' concern about the escalating tensions in the region.

The statement also strongly condemned the use of force against Iran, which it said is in violation of the UN Charter and international law, describing any attacks on civilian facilities, including nuclear energy facilities, as "categorically unacceptable."

"They create risks of further destabilization of the situation in the entire region and are fraught with destructive consequences for global peace and stability. Such actions undermine efforts to create a zone free of nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East," it said.

It called for an end to the use of force, also saying they are convinced there is no alternative to diplomacy in resolving the situation surrounding Tehran's nuclear program.

"In this context, we draw attention to the recent statements by the Iranian leadership about its continued commitment to its obligations under the NPT (Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty)," it added.

CSTO foreign ministers adopted three more statements following the meeting in Kyrgyzstan, namely on the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan, on countering radicalization leading to terrorism and extremism, and on international information security.

A separate statement by the CSTO following the ministerial meeting said that all parties discussed the international and regional situation and its impact on the security of the alliance's member states in detail.

"In addition, issues of further interaction between the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization were discussed," it said.

The CSTO consists of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

However, Armenia has suspended its participation in CSTO activities due to a rift over other members' relations with Azerbaijan, following its defeat in the Second Karabakh War in the fall of 2020.

A conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13, when Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian military, nuclear and civilian sites, killing at least 935 people. The Health Ministry said earlier that 5,332 people were injured.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The US also bombed Iran's Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear facilities in an escalation of the conflict.

The conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.





