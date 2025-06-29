Turkish leader Erdoğan condemns "heinous" terror attack in Pakistan

Türkiye's president has condemned the "heinous" terror attack that took place in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday expressed his condolences to the victims of the attack and their families, saying: "I pray to Allah for mercy on our Pakistani brothers and sisters who lost their lives in the attack, and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded."

He also conveyed his condolences to the "friendly and brotherly people and government of Pakistan."

"As always, Türkiye will continue to stand by our longstanding friend Pakistan in its fight against terrorism," Erdoğan said, adding that, as always, Ankara stands by "our brothers not only in joyful times but also during difficult days."

At least 13 Pakistani soldiers were killed on Saturday in a suicide bombing near the Afghan border, while 14 terrorists were killed by the military in subsequent operations, according to the Pakistani army.