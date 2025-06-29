News World France expands smoking ban to beaches, parks, bus stops and more

To safeguard public health from tobacco smoke, France is introducing new restrictions starting Sunday, banning smoking at bus stops and on beaches across the country.

Published June 29,2025

Starting Sunday, smoking will be banned at bus stops and beaches across France, as the country steps up efforts to protect the public from the harmful effects of tobacco smoke.



The new regulations also extend the ban to public parks, areas around schools and open spaces within sports facilities and libraries.



Those caught smoking in these areas could face fines. French Health Minister Catherine Vautrin announced a penalty of €135 ($158) a few weeks ago, but the exact amount has yet to be formally confirmed in the regulations.



The move aims to better protect children from the dangers of passive smoking.



The precise distance around schools where smoking is prohibited has not yet been defined. Vautrin recently announced that the ban does not extend to e-cigarettes and smoking will continue to be allowed in the popular outdoor seating areas of restaurants and cafés.



Smoking restrictions are not new in France, having long been banned on school grounds, public transport, enclosed public spaces, offices and playgrounds.



Still, tobacco remains a major health threat. According to Vautrin, smoking remains the leading preventable cause of death in France, responsible for 75,000 deaths annually - or more than 200 per day.



Once known as a nation of smokers, France has seen a significant decline in tobacco use over the years.



According to the French Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Addiction (OFDT), fewer than one in four adults aged 18 to 75 smoked daily in 2023 — down from 30% in 2000. Tobacco sales have also dropped in recent years.









