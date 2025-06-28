Warriors tender qualifying offer to Jonathan Kuminga

The Golden State Warriors extended the $7.9 million qualifying offer to Jonathan Kuminga, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

The expected move makes Kuminga a restricted free agent ahead of the negotiating period that begins on Monday at 6 p.m. ET.

Kuminga finished the season, his fourth in the league, on the final guaranteed year of his rookie contract after being unable to come to a new agreement with the Warriors.

Starting Monday afternoon, Kuminga can entertain offer sheets from other teams. The Warriors will have the opportunity to match any offer, decline to match or work out a sign-and-trade with another team.

Kuminga, 22, was limited to 47 games last season with a significant ankle injury but finished with averages of 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds.

The No. 7 pick by the Warriors in the 2021 draft, Kuminga averaged 12.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 258 career games.







