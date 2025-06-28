Ukraine claims Russian helicopters, defense system destroyed in drone attack on Crimea airbase

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) on Saturday said it carried out an overnight drone strike on the Kirovske airfield in Crimea and claimed that multiple Russian helicopters and an air defense system were destroyed in the strike.

According to an SBU statement, the drones targeted areas where Russian aviation units, air defense assets, ammunition depots, and unmanned aerial vehicles were located.

The agency claimed that Mi-8, Mi-26, and Mi-28 helicopters, as well as a Pantsir-S1 missile and gun system were destroyed.

"Secondary detonations continued throughout the night at the airfield," the SBU said, calling the strike part of broader efforts to disrupt Russian aerial operations.

"The enemy must understand that expensive military equipment and ammunition are not safe anywhere — not on the line of contact, not in Crimea, and not deep in the rear," it added.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the claim.