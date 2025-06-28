Türkiye welcomes DR Congo-Rwanda peace deal

Türkiye on Saturday welcomed the signing of a US-brokered peace deal between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda.

Implementation of this agreement will render remarkable contributions to the two nations' prosperity and peace, while also helping to foster stability and progress in the Great Lakes Region, a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

Türkiye backs initiatives aimed at achieving peace in Africa, the ministry added.

On Friday, the foreign ministers of the two African countries signed the long-awaited agreement in Washington, aimed at ending decades of devastating conflict.

The agreement includes commitments to respect territorial integrity, cease hostilities, disengage and disarm non-state armed groups, establish a joint security coordination mechanism and facilitate the return of refugees, humanitarian access and regional economic cooperation.