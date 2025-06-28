Azerbaijan condemns deadly suicide bombing in northwestern Pakistan

Azerbaijan on Saturday condemned a suicide bombing in northwestern Pakistan that killed at least 13 military personnel and injured several others, including civilians, according to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"We express heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of brotherly Pakistan, and the families of the victims," the ministry said in a statement, calling the incident a "heinous" and "cowardly" act of terrorism.

Baku reiterated its "unwavering stance against all forms of terrorism," stressing that such acts pose "a grave threat to peace and security."

Earlier in the day, at least 13 Pakistani soldiers were killed in the attack near the Afghan border, one of the deadliest on security forces in recent months.

A suicide bomber struck a convoy in Khadi Market, Mir Ali, targeting a bomb disposal vehicle from the 22 Frontier Force Regiment. Three civilians, including two children and a woman, were severely injured.

The Pakistan army said it killed 14 terrorists in a subsequent military operation.

A local militant group linked to Hafiz Gulbahadar claimed responsibility, while Islamabad has long accused Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants based in Afghanistan of cross-border attacks—an allegation Kabul denies.