US Supreme Court allows partial enforcement of Trump’s birthright citizenship order

The US Supreme Court on Friday allowed President Donald Trump's executive order limiting birthright citizenship to take effect in parts of the country.

In a 6-3 vote, the court temporarily narrowed the power of lower courts to issue nationwide blocks on presidential actions.

However, the ruling does not yet provide a definitive answer on the constitutionality of Trump's restrictions on birthright citizenship.

Trump described the ruling as "giant win."

"Even the Birthright Citizenship Hoax has been, indirectly, hit hard. It had to do with the babies of slaves (same year!), not the SCAMMING of our Immigration process," he said on Truth Social.

He congratulated Attorney General Pam Bondi, Solicitor General John Sauer, and the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Trump issued an executive order shortly after he assumed office on Jan. 20 that sought to end the long-standing practice of granting citizenship to anyone born on US territory whose mother was an undocumented immigrant.

That was immediately met with legal challenges that resulted in successive court orders from federal judges in Maryland, Massachusetts, and Washington that prohibit the order from being implemented.

It is widely considered that the president does not have the power to unilaterally change the law.

Under the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, ratified in 1868 after the Civil War, any person born within the territory of the US is an American citizen.