UN expert on North Korea human rights to visit Japan

The UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in North Korea will visit Japan from Monday to Friday, according to a statement from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Elizabeth Salmon is expected to meet with families of people abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s, and people who were in North Korea as part of a resettlement program between 1950 and 1984 and later returned to Japan.

The special rapporteur will also meet with government officials, civil society and the academic community, to discuss human rights issues in North Korea.

She will report her findings in a report at the UN General Assembly in October 2025.





