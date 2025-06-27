News World Two-year-old dies after being forgotten in hot car in France

Two-year-old dies after being forgotten in hot car in France

A 2-year-old boy tragically died after being left in his father's car in southern France, specifically Aix-en-Provence, where temperatures reached 36 degrees Celsius.

DPA WORLD Published June 27,2025 Subscribe

A 2-year-old boy died after being forgotten in his father's car as temperatures rose to 36 degrees Celsius in southern France, Aix-en-Provence prosecutors reported on Friday.



The boy was to have been dropped off at a daycare center on Thursday morning before his father went off to work at an airbase in Istres.



The man realized his mistake when his wife phoned in the afternoon to ask why the boy was not at the center. He found his son lifeless in his car, and attempts at resuscitation failed.



Emergency services recorded death from dehydration. The father is in custody facing an allegation of negligent homicide.











