TRUMP SAYS HE DROPPED ALL WORK ON SANCTION RELIEF FOR IRAN AFTER KHAMENEIS STATEMENT

Trump says he dropped all work on sanction relief for Iran after Khamenei's statement

US President Donald Trump said Friday that he halted all work on sanction relief for Iran after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's statement.

"During the last few days, I was working on the possible removal of sanctions, and other things, which would have given a much better chance to Iran at a full, fast, and complete recovery - The sanctions are BITING!

"But no, instead I get hit with a statement of anger, hatred, and disgust, and immediately dropped all work on sanction relief, and more," Trump said on Truth Social.

Khamenei on Wednesday vowed to attack US bases in the region if Washington renewed strikes.

"The Islamic Republic slapped America in the face. It attacked one of the important American bases in the region," Khamenei said.

Trump said Khamenei, as a man of great faith, is not supposed to lie.

"Why would the so-called "Supreme Leader," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, of the war torn Country of Iran, say so blatantly and foolishly that he won the War with Israel, when he knows his statement is a lie, it is not so," he said.

On June 22, the US dropped six bunker-buster bombs on the Fordo nuclear facility and launched dozens of submarine-based cruise missile attacks on two other sites in Natanz and Isfahan as part of its campaign against Iran's nuclear program.

Trump reiterated that Iran's three "evil" nuclear sites were "obliterated."

"I knew EXACTLY where he was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the U.S. Armed Forces, by far the Greatest and Most Powerful in the World, terminate his life. I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH, and he does not have to say, 'THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!'" Trump said.

Trump said that during the final stages of a recent conflict, he ordered Israel to call back a large fleet of warplanes en route to the capital, Tehran, claiming the strike could have caused "tremendous damage" and resulted in the deaths of many Iranians.

The president said Iran is "always so angry, hostile, and unhappy."

"I wish the leadership of Iran would realize that you often get more with HONEY than you do with VINEGAR. PEACE!!!" he added.








