Trump insists Iran wants to return to negotiations on its nuclear program

US President Donald Trump said Friday that Iran wants to return to negotiations on its nuclear program, a week after its main uranium-enrichment facility and other sites were hit with US air strikes.

"So Iran wants to meet. As you know, their sites were obliterated, their very evil nuclear sites," the Republican leader told reporters at the White House, without elaborating.

Iran's top diplomat said Wednesday that there was "no plan" for new negotiations.

Trump backs idea of inspectors checking Iran nuclear sites

Trump said he would like inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency or another respected source to be able to inspect Iran's nuclear sites after they were bombed last weekend.

Trump, at a White House news conference, also said he does not believe Iran wants to still seek a nuclear weapon after U.S. and Israeli bombing raids.

"Spain will come through on NATO spending"

Trump said he believes Spain will come through on a NATO commitment for member nations to spending 5% on their common defense.

Spain has been reluctant to commit to that level of funding, which was agreed upon at the NATO summit in The Hague this week.

Trump to look at protected status for El Salvadoreans

Trump said his administration would examine ending temporary protected status (TPS) for individuals from El Salvador, but gave no other details.

Asked why he has not canceled TPS for the Central American nation, which the Trump administration is paying to detain migrants deported from the U.S., Trump told reporters at the White House: "We'll take a look. We've had a great relationship with El Salvador. They have a fantastic leader... We'll talk about El Salvador."





