Netherlands condemns illegal Israeli settlers' violence in West Bank

The Netherlands on Friday condemned the recent surge in violence by illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, calling on Tel Aviv to take immediate action.

"I condemn the increased violence coming from illegal settlements in the West Bank," Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said on X.

Veldkamp emphasized that the Netherlands has taken a leading role in addressing settlers' violence.

"The Netherlands has initiated and is a strong supporter of targeted sanctions against violent settlers," he said.

He urged the Israeli government to take responsibility and act without delay to curb the ongoing violence.

During the June 25 attack in Kafr Malik, a group of illegal Israeli settlers burned Palestinian homes and vehicles. The attackers also fired on residents who attempted to resist the attack.

According to Palestinian data, the Israeli army and illegal Israeli settlers have increased their attacks in East Jerusalem and the West Bank in parallel with Tel Aviv's genocidal war in Gaza, killing at least 1,000 Palestinians and injuring approximately 7,000.