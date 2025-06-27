Malaysia, Indonesia move to solve land, maritime demarcation issues

Indonesia and Malaysia on Friday vowed to solve land and maritime demarcation issues, in addition to bilateral cooperation to promote national prosperity and regional stability.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who arrived in Jakarta, Indonesia's capital, on a state visit earlier in the day, held talks with President Prabowo Subianto.



They later held delegation-level talks alongside their ministers.

Anwar, in a post on X, said he and Prabowo held discussions that covered various issues, from land and maritime demarcation to matters related to the upcoming Malaysia-Indonesia Annual Consultations.

"Our discussions went well in a friendly atmosphere that encouraged the closeness of the two friendly countries," he added.

"Alhamdulillah (by the grace of God), the issues that were the subject of debate were resolved well and wisely," he went on to say.



Anwar said he urged taking into account the Malaysian state Sabah's views in maritime border discussions "so that any agreements reached are fairer and concluded more promptly," according to the daily News Straits Times.

Earlier, Prabowo welcomed Anwar at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in East Jakarta, where the latter was accorded a ceremonial guard of honor.

The visit also forms part of preparations for the 13th Annual Malaysia-Indonesia Consultation, scheduled to take place later this year.

"In this meeting, we focused on discussing the follow-up to the results of the 46th ASEAN Summit with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Chinese government, as well as preparations for the 13th Indonesia-Malaysia Annual Consultation to be held at the end of next year," Prabowo said on X.

"We will also discuss developments in global issues and are committed to strengthening synergies in bilateral cooperation to promote national prosperity and regional stability," he maintained.







