Israel says drafting strategy to prevent Iran from advancing nuclear capabilities

The Israeli army will develop a comprehensive operational plan against Iran, including maintaining air superiority and preventing Tehran from developing its nuclear and missile capabilities, Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday.

The army "prepares an enforcement plan against Iran that includes maintaining Israel's air superiority, preventing nuclear advancement and missile production, and responding to Iran for supporting terror activity against Israel," Katz said in a statement cited by Israeli Channel 12.

"We will work regularly to thwart these threats," he added, without providing further details.

Tehran denies Israeli accusations of seeking to manufacture nuclear weapons, insisting that it only wants a nuclear program for peaceful purposes, including electricity generation and other civilian uses.

A 12‑day conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13 after Tel Aviv launched airstrikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites, killing at least 606 people and injuring 5,332, according to Iran's Health Ministry.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.