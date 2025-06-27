Iran says IAEA chief request to visit bombed nuclear sites suggests 'malign intent'

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araqchi indicated on Friday that Tehran may reject any request by the head of UN nuclear watchdog the IAEA for visits to Iranian nuclear sites.

"(IAEA head Rafael Grossi's) insistence on visiting the bombed sites under the pretext of safeguards is meaningless and possibly even malign in intent," Araqchi wrote in a post on X.

"Iran reserves the right to take any steps in defense of its interests, its people, and its sovereignty."

The IAEA earlier said in a statement: "(Grossi) emphasised the need for IAEA inspectors to continue their verification activities in Iran, as required under its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (CSA) with the Agency".

Iran's parliament approved a bill on Wednesday to suspend cooperation with the IAEA. The move followed an air war with Israel in which Iran's longtime enemy said it wanted to prevent Tehran developing a nuclear weapon, which led to U.S. forces striking three Iranian nuclear sites.







