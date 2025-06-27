News World Iran files complaint on war to UN Human Rights Council

DPA WORLD Published June 27,2025

Iran formally lodged a complaint with the UN Human Rights Council on Friday, following this month's war with Israel.



In a letter to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, a government representative criticized attacks on hospitals, residential areas and nuclear facilities, the IRNA state news agency reported.



These were clear violations of the "fundamental principles of international law," the letter said.



A ceasefire is now in place after days of mutual attacks by both sides.



Israel and other Western countries fear that Iran is secretly trying to build a nuclear bomb. Israel said its attacks were aimed at preventing this. Iran consistently stresses that its nuclear programme is solely for civilian purposes.











