GERMANYS MERZ URGES EU TO COME UP WITH QUICK AND SIMPLE TRADE DEAL WITH US

Germany's Merz urges EU to come up with 'quick and simple' trade deal with US

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated Thursday that he wishes to see a "quick and simple" trade deal with the US rather than a "slow and complicated" one, as the deadline for additional tariffs on the EU is nearing.

"We have less than two weeks until July 9," Merz said about the tariff deadline in a press conference at the EU summit in Brussels.

"We must now reach a quick result, we all agree on that, there is no dissent," he said.

Merz's remarks came after EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that they had received the latest US document for further negotiations and that they are assessing it.

Last month, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 50% direct tariff on the EU effective on June 1, saying the trade negotiations were "going nowhere."

However, after speaking to von der Leyen, Trump announced that the new tariff will be postponed to July 9.

Meanwhile, the White House signaled Thursday that Trump might extend his tariff deadlines on reciprocal tariffs.

Asked if the president is still committed to reaching trade agreements by the deadline, spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said the date is "not critical."

"Perhaps it (deadline) could be extended, but that's a decision for the president to make," Leavitt added.

The trade talks between the two parties are still ongoing, as the EU seeks a better deal.





