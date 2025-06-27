EXPLOSION ROCKS FILM STUDIO IN AZERBAIJANS CAPITAL

An explosion occurred Thursday on the premises of a film studio in Azerbaijan's capital Baku, according to the Culture Ministry.

The blast occurred in a warehouse at the rear of the "Azerbaijanfilm" studio, named after Jafar Jabbarli, which has been unused for an extended period, the ministry said in a statement.

Personnel from the Emergency Situations Ministry, law enforcement agencies and the Culture Ministry are working at the scene, it noted.

Efforts are underway to identify the cause of the explosion, the ministry said.

Measures to ensure safety have been implemented by relevant authorities, and technical experts have been deployed to the affected area, it said.