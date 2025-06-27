China’s Xi meets with Ecuador’s president in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa in Beijing on Friday, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed bilateral issues and agreed to enhance cooperation in various sectors including trade, economy and investment.

Noboa arrived in China on Monday as the first stop of a 16-day diplomatic tour of Asia and Europe.

He also participated in the World Economic Forum's 16th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC), or the Summer Davos, in North China's Tianjin Municipality.

President Xi also met with Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko in Beijing.



