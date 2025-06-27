Andrew Cuomo stays on NYC mayoral ballot despite primary loss: Report

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will remain on the ballot for the New York City mayoral race in November, despite conceding the Democratic primary to Zohran Mamdani, CNN reported Thursday, citing three sources.

Cuomo will not withdraw his name from the "Fight & Deliver" ballot line by Friday's deadline, effectively keeping open the option to mount a general election campaign against Mamdani, Mayor Eric Adams and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, according to the report.

While he has not committed to running an active campaign, Cuomo's decision leaves intact contingency plans he established ahead of the primary.

The former New York governor conceded defeat in the New York City Democratic primary Tuesday night, well-positioning front-runner Zohran Mamdani to become the city's first Muslim mayor. Final results are expected next week after ranked-choice ballots are counted.

Cuomo, who stepped down as governor in 2021 amid allegations of sexual harassment that he has denied, is said to be weighing whether a full general electorate — broader and more moderate than the Democratic primary base — could prove more favorable.

"There's no clock ticking," one source close to Cuomo told CNN, adding that no timeline has been set for relaunching a campaign.





