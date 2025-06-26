Irish premier calls for EU sanctions on Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank, far-right ministers

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin has called on the EU to impose sanctions on violent Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, as well as far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, over their role in escalating tensions.

Speaking ahead of the European Council summit in Brussels on Thursday, Martin stressed that the EU must take stronger action, including reviewing its Association Agreement with Israel, to ensure compliance with international human rights standards.

He also criticized Israel for dismissing independent reports on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, urging it to engage with objective assessments rather than outright denouncing them.

Martin emphasized that Israel must end its pattern of undermining credible voices raising concerns about Gaza.



