IAEA: We don’t know the whereabouts of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile

In an interview with Fox News, Grossi said that Iranian officials moved the enriched uranium to another location as a "precautionary measure" prior to the U.S. strikes.

When asked about allegations that the stockpile had been moved to an old facility near Isfahan, Grossi responded:

"We are the IAEA, we do not speculate. We have no information about the current location of this material."

Grossi added:

"My job is to try to determine where this material is, because Iran is obliged to declare and account for all its nuclear material — and that continues to be my responsibility."