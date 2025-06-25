 Contact Us
News World IAEA: We don’t know the whereabouts of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile

Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stated that following U.S. attacks on nuclear facilities in Iran, the agency is currently unable to determine the location of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile.

Published June 25,2025
In an interview with Fox News, Grossi said that Iranian officials moved the enriched uranium to another location as a "precautionary measure" prior to the U.S. strikes.

When asked about allegations that the stockpile had been moved to an old facility near Isfahan, Grossi responded:

"We are the IAEA, we do not speculate. We have no information about the current location of this material."

Grossi added:

"My job is to try to determine where this material is, because Iran is obliged to declare and account for all its nuclear material — and that continues to be my responsibility."