Headscarf tension between Muslim woman and airline in Canada

Afsara Raidah, speaking about her mother's experience, said that an airline employee requested her mother to take off her headscarf because the photo in her passport was taken before she started wearing it.

Raidah emphasized that her mother's face is fully visible in the photo, and after her father objected, the employee allegedly responded, "Then you should have updated your passport photo."

In a Facebook post, Raidah wrote, "Flair Airlines, today you violated my mother's rights and humiliated her at Toronto Pearson Airport. We will not remain silent."

Raidah pointed out that the incident was an example of Islamophobia and added:

"This was a violation of my mother's freedom of religion and basic human rights. This happened in Canada, a country that claims to value diversity, inclusivity, and respect."

In a statement, Flair Airlines said the employee involved was actually from their ground services partner, AGI.

The statement added that AGI apologized and that the employee was placed on administrative leave.

Flair Airlines' Senior Executive Maciej Wilk emphasized that "all partners are expected to adhere to the same standards of respect, professionalism, and non-discrimination."