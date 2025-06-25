At least 4 killed, 5 injured in oil tanker fire in Indonesian shipyard

At least four people were killed and five others injured in a fire that broke out on an oil tanker docked at a shipyard in Indonesia, local Antara News reported on Wednesday.

Local police said the Indonesian-flagged vessel Federal II caught fire on Tuesday at 2:15 p.m. local time (0715 GMT) while docked at a shipyard in Batam City on the Riau Islands.

Those who died or were injured while working on the vessel for maintenance and repair, local police said.

The deceased were identified as Gunawan, Berkat Setiawan Gulo, Hermansyah Putra, and Januarius. Their bodies have been transported to the hospital for an autopsy.

Four of the injured sustained serious wounds and are currently undergoing treatment at local hospitals.

As access to the shipyard is limited, only the facility's internal safety team carried out firefighting and evacuation operations.

Police at the site secured the shipyard area and worked with facility management to ensure all victims were transported to nearby hospitals.