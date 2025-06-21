ISRAEL WILL NOT STOP ATTACKS UNTIL IRANS NUCLEAR THREAT IS DISMANTLED

Britain took part in discussions with Iran on Friday to find a diplomatic solution to its nuclear ambitions, but Donald Trump was dismissive about the talks, saying "Europe is not going to be able to help".



The two countries traded angry accusations at the United Nations Security Council, as its secretary-general Antonio Guterres warned that expansion of the Israel-Iran conflict could "ignite a fire no one can control".



Israel's UN ambassador Danny Danon vowed: "We will not stop. "Not until Iran's nuclear threat is dismantled, not until its war machine is disarmed." His Iranian counterpart Amir Saeid Iravani said Iran would continue to respond to Israeli airstrikes targeting nuclear sites that Israel sees as part of a weapons programme.



Donald Trump is seeking advice about whether to support Israel's military involvement and is expected make a decision in the next two weeks.