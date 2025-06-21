Iran warns of 'more devastating' response to continued Israeli 'aggression'

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian warned Saturday that his country's response to continued Israeli "aggression" will be "more devastating", as fighting raged between the two foes for a ninth day.

"Our response to the continued aggression of the Zionist regime will be more devastating," said Pezeshkian during a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to the official IRNA news agency.

Iran president says will not halt nuclear activity 'under any circumstances'

Pezeshkian said his country will not halt nuclear activity "under any circumstances" amid ongoing fighting with Israel which hit nuclear sites.

"We are ready to discuss and cooperate to build confidence in the field of peaceful nuclear activities, however, we do not agree to reduce nuclear activities to zero under any circumstances," said Pezeshkian during a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron.







