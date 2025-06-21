Iranian foreign minister in Istanbul for talks with Islamic countries

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Istanbul to take part in a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), with Tehran's ongoing conflict with Israel set to dominate the agenda.



The Iran Nuances news portal, which is close to the Iranian government, showed pictures of Araghchi's arrival in the Turkish metropolis to attend the foreign ministers' council session.



At Iran's suggestion, the meeting is set to focus in particular on the Israeli attacks, Araghchi said. He was also due to hold talks with official representatives on the fringes of the summit, he said according to the portal.



According to the Turkish news agency Anadolu, hundreds of participants are expected to attend the two-day summit.



Among them are 43 ministers and high-ranking representatives of international organizations such as the United Nations and the Arab League.



The OIC is an association of 57 mostly Muslim-majority states.



The meeting comes one day after Araghchi held negotiations in Geneva over diplomatic solutions to the conflict with his European counterparts Johann Wadephul from Germany, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot and the UK's David Lammy.



