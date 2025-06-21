ERDOĞAN TELLS IRANS TOP DIPLOMAT RESUMING TALKS ONLY WAY TO SOLVE NUCLEAR DISPUTE

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday told Iran's foreign minister that resuming Iranian-U.S. talks on Tehran's nuclear programme was the only way to achieve a solution to their dispute and the conflict with Israel, the Turkish Presidency said.

Erdogan met Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on the sidelines of an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation meeting in Istanbul. In a statement, his office noted that Erdoğan said Israel had to be stopped immediately.

Erdoğan said Türkiye was ready to play a facilitator role to help resume the nuclear talks, adding "steps should be taken as soon as possible to open up diplomacy via technical and leaders-level talks between Iran and the U.S.," his office added.





