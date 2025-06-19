Karmod builds modular farm office in Poland in just three days

Turkish modular building manufacturer Karmod has installed a container-based office building at an agricultural site near Warsaw, Poland, the company said in a statement Thursday.

The modular office, designed for a farming company operating in the region, was completed in just three days using fully demountable 3-by-6-meter container units, according to Karmod Container Sales Manager Ozay Kemal Karakucuk.

"We eliminate lengthy construction processes with our next-generation modular structures," Karakucuk said. "With our building advantages, Karmod has become the preferred choice for container buildings across European countries."

Karakucuk noted that the installed building covers 110 square meters and was delivered fully operational within days. He emphasized the company's ability to offer quick setup and long-lasting solutions for various needs in Europe.

He also pointed to Türkiye's geographical proximity to Europe as a logistical advantage.

"Our close distance to Europe allows us to deliver our demountable structures more cost-effectively and quickly via an extensive road transport network," Karakucuk said. "When combined with our building quality and rapid installation, our container solutions are increasingly attractive to European clients."





