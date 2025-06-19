Israel’s defense minister threatens to eliminate Iran’s supreme leader

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened on Thursday to eliminate Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"Such a person is forbidden to exist," Katz said in statements carried by the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

His threat came hours after some 20-30 Iranian missiles targeted Israel's central cities, including Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, and Holon, as well as Soroka Hospital in the southern city of Beersheba.

More than 80 Israelis were injured in the attack, according to Israeli authorities.

Iran's state news agency IRNA claimed the missiles targeted the headquarters of the Israeli army and intelligence service near Soroka Hospital and that the blast wave caused injuries at the facility.





