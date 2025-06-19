Finnish parliament approves withdrawal from treaty banning land mines

The Finnish parliament on Thursday approved the country's withdrawal from a treaty which bans the use of land mines.

Out of 199 lawmakers, 157 supported the government's proposal to quit the Ottawa Convention, with 18 lawmakers opposed, the public broadcaster YLE announced.

A total of 24 lawmakers abstained from the vote, it added.

Under the change, the Finnish Defense Forces will be able to use land mines, the broadcaster said.

Before today's vote, last week parliament's Foreign Affair Committee voted to support the government proposal, saying land mines are needed in the face of the current security situation.

After decades of opposition to joining the military alliance, Finland in April 2023 became a member of NATO, some 13 months after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Finland has the longest border of any NATO country with Russia: 1,300 kilometers (808 miles).

In 1939-1940, Finland fought and lost a three-month war against the USSR, which sent its forces across the Finnish border early in World War II.



